The COVID-19 Global Response Index
From FP Analytics: A country-by-country assessment of government responses to the pandemic.
Published on August 5, 2020
As governments around the world continue to grapple with the pandemic, FP Analytics has developed the COVID-19 Global Response Index to track countries’ responses to the novel coronavirus according to key metrics. While country rankings have been published by other organizations and publications, the Index is the first effort to track national leaders’ responses in critical policy areas, including public health directives, financial responses, and fact-based public communications—and is doing so on an ongoing basis.
FPA’s COVID-19 Global Response Index covers an initial set of 36 countries, including G20 nations as well as several other developing and middle-income countries that experts and epidemiologists have identified as having notable experiences with respect to COVID-19. This group represents an initial set of countries for which there is reasonably robust data availability as well as global geographic distribution and socio-economic and political diversity. While notable gaps in data and reporting remain, this Index endeavors to provide a framework to track government responses across multiple categories and will continue to be refined and expanded as more consistently tracked and disaggregated datasets become available and understanding of the virus can inform further Index weighting.
The Index and associated country profiles are based on global data tracked from December 31, 2019 through August 1, 2020. They are intended to illuminate major actions taken by governments to contain the spread of the virus, identify areas for improvement, and highlight promising practices to inform countries’ ongoing responses. The Index includes policy choices and actions across three (3) categories and produces a composite score. The composite score reflects actions taken not only to contain the virus, but to provide financial support amid the global financial shock, and ongoing, fact-based information to the public. Data availability and reporting continues to be a challenge; nonetheless, this project seeks to provide a more holistic view of countries’ responses to the pandemic across distinct variables. The data is supplemented with contextual information for each country to help paint a fuller picture of the dynamics affecting both leaders’ decisions and the virus’ spread. FPA’s COVID-19 Global Response Index will be updated periodically, adding to FP’s international COVID-19 coverage, expert dialogues, and special events that are convening pre-eminent leaders in global health, policy, and security from around the world.
The Index was developed with insights from social scientists, public health experts, and leading epidemiologists working at the forefront of the pandemic response, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the University of Oxford, the University of Michigan, the University of Maryland, the University of Massachusetts, UC-Irvine, and UC-Davis’ collaboration with USAID’s Emerging Pandemic Threats project, among others. We are grateful for their contributions.
Click a country for full details
- Highest Scoring
- Lowest Scoring
Data as of August 1
Index Score
New Zealand
New Zealand has had a very strong government response to COVID-19 across all categories, demonstrated by leaders' quick actions, clear and fact-based communication with the public, and substantial financial support to the economy.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Senegal
Senegal's COVID-19 policy response has been very strong across the board, buoyed by a high degree of preparedness and a reliance on facts and science.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Denmark
Denmark's very strong score can be credited to a capable pre-existing healthcare system and to fiscal responses that prioritize safeguarding employment while facilitating adherence to lockdown rules.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Iceland
Iceland scores near the top of the Index due to its aggressive testing regime and robust contact tracing, which have kept deaths down despite it eschewing a lockdown.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has had a relatively strong government response to COVID-19, with a reliance on facts and science, and tight restrictions on public gatherings, although its weak financial response brings its score down.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Belgium
While Belgium did not impose strict lockdown orders, it has implemented strong testing and contract tracing and generous fiscal supports, leading to its high score. Still, its case and death rates are high, with the largest shares of deaths concentrated in elderly care facilities.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Australia
Australia is a relatively strong performer, particularly due to a generous financial response by way of income support, but delayed implementation of its policies pulls down its score.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Germany
Germany's pandemic response has been praised around the world for its rapidly implemented contact tracing strategy and science-based leadership, which contribute to its strong performance in the Index.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Argentina
Argentina's relatively strong policy score is mainly due to its strong political response, characterized by clear, fact-based communication and regular press briefings by President Fernandez.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
South Africa
South Africa has had a relatively strong policy response, driven by a vigorous lockdown, although its financial response, particularly its relatively small stimulus package, bring its score down. Despite its high score, its limited testing might explain why it is experiencing a spike in cases.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Kenya
Kenya has a relatively strong overall policy score, with its reliance on facts and science on COVID-19 helping it overcome a limited financial response.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Finland
Accessible quality healthcare and social welfare, along with fact-based communications, have been key to Finland's relatively strong policy score despite restrictions on public gatherings and limited testing.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Taiwan
Taiwan had a relatively strong overall policy score, with its fact-based response countered by no lockdown, minimal stimulus, and weak support for debt relief; however, given data limitations, the score likely underestimates Taiwan's very strong contact-tracing policy, which is so advanced that it may have diminished the need for other policy responses.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Ghana
Ghana scores relatively well on the Index, due primarily to its proactive public health policy, strong examples set by leadership, and reliance on facts, but its financial response was relatively weak, with a minimal stimulus and little income support.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
France
Despite strong financial support and a reliance on facts, France's weak public health directives, particularly its relaxed lockdown, and limited testing keep its score near the median.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Canada
Canada scores near the median, with a relatively strong financial response and a reliance on fact-based commincations hurt by a relaxed lockdown, poor contact tracing, and little emergency healthcare spending.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Norway
Norway scores just above the median, pulled down by its very weak public health score, countering its strong financial response and reliance on facts and a free press.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
United Kingdom
The UK scored around the median for overall policy, led by a relatively strong financial policy, although its weak lockdown hurt its score.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Spain
Spain scores slightly above the median, with a reliance on facts and an open media, coupled with generous debt-forbearance policy, making up for limited restrictions on public interactions and little stimulus support.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Japan
Despite strong financial support and a reliance on facts, Japan's overall policy was near the median, largely due to its limited restrictions on public gatherings and limited testing.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
South Korea
South Korea scores near the median, driven by its weak financial policy; its public health score is likely underestimated here, given the data's limitations to adequately measure how advanced South Korea's contact tracing is, and how it could actually be more impactful than other policy measures.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Italy
While hit hard by COVID-19, Italy's reliance on facts and relatively strong public health policies helped slow the spread and keep its policy near the median; its relatively limited financial response could have been impacted by its high levels of debt.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Sweden
Despite being known for a relatively strong public healthcare system, Sweden has been hit hard with cases; the country's lack of stay-at-home orders and school closures, limited testing, and few gathering restrictions overshadowed strong financial support and a reliance on facts and accountability with an open press.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
India
India scores slightly below the median due to its relatively strong financial response and initially strict lockdown, although case numbers are now skyrocketing.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Switzerland
Switzerland's emergency investments and reliance on facts and an open media drove its score up to the median, helping to counter consistently weak financial support and limited restrictions on social interactions.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Netherlands
The Netherlands' overall policy response falls just below the median, with its reliance on facts and science on COVID-19 helping overcome its small stimulus, minimal debt support, and limited testing.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Ethiopia
Despite its minimal testing and very weak financial response, clear, prevention-based messages from government keep Ethiopia near the median.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Brazil
Brazil performs relatively poorly overall, primarily due to its poor public health policies, especially its very low levels of testing, coupled with President Bolsonaro's reliance on misinformation about the virus.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Hungary
Hungary scores near the median, with its weak public health policy and efforts to limit press freedom during the pandemic undermining relatively strong financial policy.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Russia
Russia has a relatively weak score, with strong public health policy undone by weak financial support, limitations on press freedom, and spread of misinformation about the pandemic.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
United States
The United States' policy has been relatively weak, given the federal government's limited use of facts and science, limited emergency healthcare spending, and limited debt relief.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Indonesia
Very weak public health policy and financial policy, exemplified by a delayed lockdown, limited testing, and lack of support for its large informal sector, are primarily responsible for Indonesia's poor policy score.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Turkey
Turkey has very weak policy; in addition to limited restrictions on movement, officials have provided little emergency spending, stimulus, or debt relief; have limited press freedom; and have conducted minimal testing.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Mexico
Mexico has among the lowest overall scores, driven primarily by its extremely weak financial response and relatively weak public health policy, including very limited testing.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
Iran
Iran has an extremly low policy score, due largely to very weak public health policy, driven by a severe lack of testing, and substantial misinformation and press limitations by the Iranian authorities.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
Index Score
China
China has a very weak score, driven by their minimal financial response, and low scores on press freedom and fact-based communications with the public; China's failure to report testing data and questions over data reliability obscure understanding of its actual COVID-19 status.
SEE FULL COUNTRY PROFILE ↓
9 Key Takeaways Skip to countries ↓
Findings from the Index and supplementary research indicate:
Early and Targeted Policies, Better Outcomes
Countries with higher index scores generally have better in-country status of COVID-19, including lower death and case rates, and lower positive test results. Preparation, targeted testing, and quick action have had impacts. However, several outliers skew the data. Lack of transparency in reporting likely boosts some countries’ outcomes, while early contact tracing and management—such as in Taiwan and South Korea—aren’t sufficiently captured, due to lack of disaggregated data. Contextual information enriches our understanding of each of these countries and will continue to inform and augment our analysis as additional data becomes available. Please see individual country profiles for more details.
OVERALL COVID-19 INDEX SCORE AND IN-COUNTRY COVID-19 STATUS
Circle colors reflect categories on the vertical axis
- Highest Scoring
- Lowest Scoring
Crisis Planning Has Facilitated Rapid Response
Planning and preparation for health-related crises have enabled rapid response and COVID-19 containment. Notably, lessons learned from H1N1 and Ebola have informed crisis planning and preparedness in Senegal, Taiwan, and Australia.
Clear Policy Directives Matter
Countries’ socio-economic and health security—and investment to those ends—strengthen capacity to respond but are insufficient to manage the crisis. Clear healthcare directives and early, targeted actions seem to have significantly impacted outcomes in many of the highest-scoring countries—notably New Zealand, Iceland, Senegal, and Ghana.
PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTIVES AND IN-COUNTRY COVID-19 STATUS
Circle colors reflect categories on the vertical axis
- Highest Scoring
- Lowest Scoring
Early Investment in Emergency Healthcare Cushioned Impact
Early investment and strategic stockpiles of medical supplies and personal protective equipment have helped enable healthcare response, notably in Belgium and Finland.
Close Coordination with State and Regional Governments Is Key
Close coordination and clear communication among federal, state, and regional entities have been critical to resource allocation and policy directive implementation, notably in Australia, Canada, Germany.
Testing and Contact Tracing Have Been Game Changers
Contact tracing has been key to managing the crisis, notably in Taiwan, Germany, and South Korea, though data regarding the degree of tracing and efficacy is not yet sufficient or differentiated to reflect the importance and positive impact of these measures. In the case of Taiwan, utilization of data and analytics has enabled the country to effectively manage the crisis and avoid strict lockdowns. Widespread availability of testing has also enabled countries to quickly identify new outbreak clusters and implement quarantine protocols to prevent spread.
*Given data limitations with respect to contact tracing, Taiwan’s and South Korea’s successes are not adequately captured in the Index, but both are notable leaders in this regard and in overall management of the pandemic. Several countries that employed advanced and aggressive contact tracing mitigated their need to implement other major COVID-19-specific policy measures. Weighting measures have been employed to account for these outliers. Please refer to the methodology for further detail.
Overall Funding and the Mechanism of Financial Support Matter
Financial support to companies—enabling them to keep workers on the payroll—and relatively strong worker wage support have helped to mitigate COVID-19’s economic fallout, notably in Japan, New Zealand, Germany and Denmark. These countries took both assertive action on the public health response and also passed considerable economic supports to mitigate economic shocks, elevating their scores overall.
FINANCIAL POLICY AND IN-COUNTRY COVID STATUS
Circle colors reflect categories on the vertical axis
- Highest Scoring
- Lowest Scoring
Misinformation Tends to Be Associated with Countries with High Case Rates
While not causal, the majority of countries whose leaders have engaged in the spread of misinformation are among those with the highest case rates, notably the U.S., Brazil, India, and Iran.
COUNTRIES WITH LOW COMMUNICATION POLICY SCORES AND OVERALL INDEX AND POLICY SUBCATEGORY SCORES
Bar color indicates rank on overall index or within policy subcategories
- Highest Scoring
- Lowest Scoring
Disproportionate Socio-economic Impacts Warrant Further Study
Countries with significant shares of migrant workers and large informal economies—including India, Brazil, and Kenya—face unique challenges, due to workers’ limited access to healthcare and mechanisms for extending financial support, putting these populations at exceptional risk.
COVID-19 By Country – How Are Governments’ Responses Stacking Up?
FPA’s country profiles provide snapshots of governments’ COVID-19 responses, current case status, and nuanced contextual information that is integral to each country’s response but simply cannot be captured in the data. *Please see the detailed methodology for more information on the Index metrics, calculations, and data sources.
Click a country for full details
- Highest Scoring
- Lowest Scoring
Data as of August 1
|OVERALL INDEX SCORE
|Country
|Cases
|Per 1 million
|Deaths
|
100
|New Zealand
|1,212
|251
|22
|
90.1
|Senegal
|10,232
|611
|205
|
86.1
|Denmark
|13,789
|2,381
|615
|
85.4
|Iceland
|1,885
|5,524
|10
|
83.3
|Saudi Arabia
|275,905
|7,925
|2,866
|
82.3
|Belgium
|68,658
|5,924
|9,841
|
80.6
|Australia
|16,905
|663
|196
|
68.9
|Germany
|209,653
|2,502
|9,148
|
66.6
|Argentina
|185,360
|4,101
|3,466
|
64.9
|South Africa
|493,183
|8,316
|8,005
|
64.6
|Kenya
|20,636
|384
|341
|
63.5
|Finland
|7,432
|1,341
|329
|
61.5
|Taiwan
|467
|20
|7
|
60.3
|Ghana
|35,501
|1,143
|182
|
59.7
|France
|187,919
|2,879
|30,265
|
52.8
|Canada
|116,298
|3,081
|8,935
|
52
|Norway
|9,208
|1,699
|255
|
51.6
|United Kingdom
|303,181
|4,466
|46,119
|
50.7
|Spain
|288,522
|6,171
|28,445
|
49.2
|Japan
|34,372
|272
|1,006
|
49.1
|South Korea
|14,336
|280
|301
|
48.4
|Italy
|247,537
|4,094
|35,141
|
47.9
|Sweden
|80,422
|7,963
|5,743
|
46.7
|India
|1,695,988
|1,229
|36,511
|
46.5
|Switzerland
|35,070
|4,052
|1,703
|
43.4
|Netherlands
|54,301
|3,169
|6,147
|
43.1
|Ethiopia
|17,530
|153
|274
|
35.3
|Brazil
|2,662,485
|12,526
|92,475
|
30.8
|Hungary
|4,505
|466
|596
|
26.2
|Russia
|839,981
|5,756
|13,963
|
23.2
|United States
|4,562,037
|13,783
|153,314
|
7
|Indonesia
|108,376
|396
|5,131
|
6.6
|Turkey
|230,873
|2,737
|5,691
|
4.5
|Mexico
|424,637
|3,294
|46,688
|
3.5
|Iran
|304,204
|3,622
|16,766
|
0
|China
|87,655
|61
|4,661
- Jump to country ↓
- Methodology
- Highest Scoring
- Lowest Scoring
Data as of August 1
Index Score
New Zealand
New Zealand has had a very strong government response to COVID-19 across all categories, demonstrated by leaders' quick actions, clear and fact-based communication with the public, and substantial financial support to the economy.
New Zealand has had a very strong government response to COVID-19 across all categories, demonstrated by leaders' quick actions, clear and fact-based communication with the public, and substantial financial support to the economy.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
New Zealand scored highly on most measures but has a low number of hospital beds and is a country of average wealth.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 29.8%
- GDP/capita: $42,045
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): NO DATA
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 5.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 86.2
- Hospital beds/1,000: 19.7
Government Response
90.9 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 1
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $61.6/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3
- Tests: 0.4/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2
New Zealand has had very strong public health policy, and it scored well in most public health areas, except in testing and emergency healthcare funds.
88.8 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 10.8%
- Income Support: 2
- Debt Forebearance: 1
New Zealand had a very strong financial response to COVID-19, driven by very generous income support for workers, even though its stimulus size was only moderate.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0
- Press Freedom: 0
New Zealand's government is very strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
New Zealand is among the best performers in this category, consistently scoring very strongly in all subcategories, likely attributable to its very low positivity rate and very strong policy score.
- Total deaths: 22
- Death rate per 100K: 4.6
- Total cases: 1,212
- Cases per 100K: 251
- Percent of positive tests: 0
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Aggressive lockdown contained virus: New Zealand's success in containing coronavirus has been praised around the world, but its tactics are difficult for most other countries to replicate. An island nation, it was able to completely close its external borders and refuse entry to travellers, while its low population density has been key to avoiding community spread. Read More
- Health minister breaks lockdown: In early July, New Zealand's Health Minister resigned after breaking lockdown rules twice to go hiking and to the beach, and due to a failure in the country's strict border management policy. Two citizens returning to the country were allowed to leave quarantine without being tested and were later found to have coronavirus. Read More
- Debate over lockdown's end: While the country's strict border closure is undoubtedly a major part of its coronavirus success, prominent voices including former Prime Minister Helen Clark called on the government to develop a plan that would enable New Zealand to keep cases low while opening up to trade, tourism and business travel in the coming months. Read More
Index Score
Senegal
Senegal's COVID-19 policy response has been very strong across the board, buoyed by a high degree of preparedness and a reliance on facts and science.
Senegal's COVID-19 policy response has been very strong across the board, buoyed by a high degree of preparedness and a reliance on facts and science.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Senegal is among the most poorly performing countries on infant mortality, hospital beds, wealth, and healthcare.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 61.6%
- GDP/capita: $4,079
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 40.3
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 32.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 44.4
- Hospital beds/1,000: 1.5
Government Response
90.8 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 3.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $6.3/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 4.0
- Tests: 0.1/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Senegal has had very strong public health policy, implementing an early and strict stay-at-home order and strongly restricting public gatherings; limited testing and minimal emergency healthcare spending bring its score down.
70.5 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 5.7%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Senegal had a relatively strong financial response to the pandemic, particularly its very generous debt-forbearance policy, which counterbalanced relatively weak income support and a small stimulus.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Senegal's government is very strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Senegal is very strong in this category, with low numbers of cases and deaths, likely heavily aided by its very high public health policy score.
- Total deaths: 205
- Death rate per 100K: 12.2
- Total cases: 10,232
- Cases per 100K: 611
- Percent of positive tests: 8.7
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Guaranteed beds for coranavirus patients: Senegal's strategy has centered around an early pledge made by the government that every diagnosed coronavirus patient would receive a hospital bed. Read More
- Ebola experience key to COVID-19 success: Preparation has been key to Senegal's early success in keeping cases low. Since the Ebola outbreak five years ago, the government has run several simulations training them to respond to virus outbreaks, and health officials created a coronavirus response plan in early January, over a month before the country's first case was reported. Read More
- Food and electricity relief for 1 million: The government announced a generous Economic and Social Resilience Program that will provide food and pay electricity bills for nearly one million households struggling as a result of the pandemic. Read More
Index Score
Denmark
Denmark's very strong score can be credited to a capable pre-existing healthcare system and to fiscal responses that prioritize safeguarding employment while facilitating adherence to lockdown rules.
Denmark's very strong score can be credited to a capable pre-existing healthcare system and to fiscal responses that prioritize safeguarding employment while facilitating adherence to lockdown rules.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Denmark's universal healthcare system, coupled with a high GDP per capita and low debt-to-GDP, ratio have contributed to its effective pandemic-response policies, though it is hurt by its low number of hospital beds.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 34.3%
- GDP/capita: $55,675
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 28.7
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 4.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 85.7
- Hospital beds/1,000: 17.5
Government Response
66.1 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 1.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $16.5/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3.0
- Tests: 3.2/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
Denmark has had strong public health directives, overcoming relatively low emergency healthcare spending and a relaxed lockdown, with very high testing levels.
87.8 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 13.4%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Denmark's finanicial response is very strong, driven by its very generous income support.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Denmark's prime minister conducts weekly briefings that emphasise clear, fact-based messages.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Denmark has a very strong score in this category, with a fairly low death and case rate and a very low positivity rate, meaning that it is testing a wide range of its population.
- Total deaths: 615
- Death rate per 100K: 106.2
- Total cases: 13,789
- Cases per 100K: 2,381
- Percent of positive tests: 0.3
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- High wage-reimbursement levels: Denmark has kept its rate of unemployment low by reimbursing companies for up to 90 percent of furloughed workers' wages. Read More
- Early action enabling slow re-opening: The government has taken a two-part approach to the pandemic, initially focused on suppression via lockdown, and then mitigation, including contact tracing. In April, it became the first European country to re-open schools. Read More
- Keeping hospital visits low: Primary physicians and general practitioners are responsible for the majority of coronavirus diagnoses, with the aim of keeping hospital visits to a minimum. Read More
Index Score
Iceland
Iceland scores near the top of the Index due to its aggressive testing regime and robust contact tracing, which have kept deaths down despite it eschewing a lockdown.
Iceland scores near the top of the Index due to its aggressive testing regime and robust contact tracing, which have kept deaths down despite it eschewing a lockdown.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
A low debt-to-GDP ratio, a very healthy population, minimal inequality, and widely accessible quality health services overshadow Iceland's low number of hospital beds and made it relatively well-positioned to respond to the pandemic.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 37.6%
- GDP/capita: $56,974
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 26.8
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 2.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 93.6
- Hospital beds/1,000: 22.6
Government Response
72.3 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 0.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3.0
- School Closings: 2.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 3.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.0/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 2.0
- Tests: 1.6/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Iceland has a relatively strong public health policy score, with particularly widespread testing, overcoming the country lacking any stay-at-home policy.
80.4 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 9.9%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Iceland's citizens are able to access relief for COVID-19-related debt; income support for workers and the unemployed is widely available.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Iceland's health authorities have made regular, fact-based briefings to the press.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Despite a very high rate of confirmed cases, due to substantial testing, its strong capacity pre-pandemic, and robust public health policy, Iceland's death rate has remained low, keeping its score relatively strong.
- Total deaths: 10
- Death rate per 100K: 29.3
- Total cases: 1,885
- Cases per 100K: 5,524
- Percent of positive tests: 1.2
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Proactive policies saved lives: A proactive response has been key to Iceland's success: a contact tracing system had been established before the state had detected its first case of coronavirus. Read More
- Widespread testing caught virus early: Icelandic genetics company deCODE led an aggressive targeted testing campaign. The company identified high-risk individuals and invited them to get tested, while also testing the general population. Read More
- Strict border closure allowed business as usual: Iceland's economy has continued to function due to the decision to close external borders but not lockdown the country entirely. Gyms, bars, and swimming pools were closed, but other businesses have been allowed to continue operating. Read More
Index Score
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has had a relatively strong government response to COVID-19, with a reliance on facts and science, and tight restrictions on public gatherings, although its weak financial response brings its score down.
Saudi Arabia has had a relatively strong government response to COVID-19, with a reliance on facts and science, and tight restrictions on public gatherings, although its weak financial response brings its score down.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Saudi Arabia was strong in most categories but has a very low number of hospital beds.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 19%
- GDP/capita: $56,912
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): NO DATA
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 6.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 79.4
- Hospital beds/1,000: 19.0
Government Response
100 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 2
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $4.0/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 4
- Tests: 1.6/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2
Saudi Arabia has had very strong public health policy, excelling in almost every area except testing and emergency healthcare spending.
48.6 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: -2.6%
- Income Support: 2
- Debt Forebearance: 1
Saudi Arabia scored near the median, with relatively generous income support undone a by a non-existent stimulus and weak debt policy.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0
- Press Freedom: 0
Saudi Arabia's government has not been found to engage in misinformation or limit press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Saudi Arabia scores relatively strongly in this category influenced by a low positivity score and death rate, suggesting that its strong public health policies are helping to control the severity of cases.
- Total deaths: 2,866
- Death rate per 100K: 82.3
- Total cases: 275,905
- Cases per 100K: 7,925
- Percent of positive tests: 3.4
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Government supported private sector: Saudi Arabia has mobilized more than 3.5 billion riyals ($933 million) to support 480,000 private sector workers, including by covering up to 60 percent of salaries. Before the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate was already high, at 12 percent. Read More
- 2020 Hajj had major restrictions: While typically attracting around 2.5 million people, Saudi authorities put a 10,000 cap on the 2020 Hajj. Attendance was limited to Saudi citizens (including expatriate citizens). A coronavirus test and short quarantine were also required in advance of the pilgrimage. Read More
- Better digital infrastructure enabling more telework: Many Saudi white collar workers have been able to easily transition to remote working, a success the World Bank credits to the Vision 2030 plan, which focused on improving digital infrastructure. More than 90 percent of the population has access to 4G broadband, and online government services have been upgraded to support higher traffic volumes. Read More
Index Score
Belgium
While Belgium did not impose strict lockdown orders, it has implemented strong testing and contract tracing and generous fiscal supports, leading to its high score. Still, its case and death rates are high, with the largest shares of deaths concentrated in elderly care facilities.
While Belgium did not impose strict lockdown orders, it has implemented strong testing and contract tracing and generous fiscal supports, leading to its high score. Still, its case and death rates are high, with the largest shares of deaths concentrated in elderly care facilities.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Belgium had strong pre-pandemic capacity, boasting accessible quality healthcare, a healthy population, relatively low levels of inequality, and one of the highest rates of hospital beds per 100,000 people in the Index.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 102%
- GDP/capita: $50,905
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 27.4
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 3.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 87.9
- Hospital beds/1,000: 44.5
Government Response
48 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 2.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $92.9/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 1.7/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Belgium scores slightly above the median, driven by open testing and strong contact tracing, which help overcome relatively weak policy on lockdowns, school closings, and emergency healthcare spending.
98.8 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 19.7%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Belgium has a very strong score, driven by its generous income support for workers.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Belgium's government has communicated regularly with the public, avoiding misinformation or exaggeration, and publishing excess death numbers as well as more basic statistics.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Belgium has the highest death rate in the Index, which health authorities attribute to COVID's spread in care homes and a high case rate, though they seem to be capturing most cases through testing.
- Total deaths: 9,841
- Death rate per 100K: 849.1
- Total cases: 68,658
- Cases per 100K: 5,924
- Percent of positive tests: 3.4
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Hotspots in nursing homes: More than half of Belgium's coronavirus fatalities have occurred in nursing homes, partly because elderly people in Belgium are more likely than their peers in the rest of Europe to live in elder-care housing. Read More
- Stockpiling for second wave: In early July, Belgium's Minister of Health announced that the country had prepared itself for a second wave, having stockpiled PPE, medicine, tests and equipment such as ventilators. Read More
- Businesses hard hit despite support: Despite generous financial stimuli in response to the pandemic, financial analysts are predicting that as many as 50,000 Belgian businesses may file for bankruptcy in the coming months. Read More
Index Score
Australia
Australia is a relatively strong performer, particularly due to a generous financial response by way of income support, but delayed implementation of its policies pulls down its score.
Australia is a relatively strong performer, particularly due to a generous financial response by way of income support, but delayed implementation of its policies pulls down its score.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Australia had relatively strong pre-pandemic capacity, given its minimal debt, a healthy population, relatively strong GDP per capita, and widespread healthcare access.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 41.4%
- GDP/capita: $54,799
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 34.4
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 3.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 89.8
- Hospital beds/1,000: 27.0
Government Response
77.3 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 1
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $61.5/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3
- Tests: 2.7/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2
Australia has a relatively robust public health policy, driven by very strong contact tracing and travel restrictions, though limited emergency healthcare funds, relaxed stay-at-home policy, and limited testing pull its score down.
66.4 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 12.4%
- Income Support: 1
- Debt Forebearance: 2
Australia's financial response has been generous, including income support for workers and debt forgiveness, even though its overall stimulus was moderate.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0
- Press Freedom: 0
Australia's leadership has maintained regular, fact-based communication with the public.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Australia has maintained one of the lowest death and case rates in the Index, despite its aging population, likely due to testing a wide range of its population.
- Total deaths: 196
- Death rate per 100K: 7.7
- Total cases: 16,905
- Cases per 100K: 663
- Percent of positive tests: 0.6
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Pre-pandemic preparation: In recent years, the federal government has stepped up its preparation for a health crisis, stockpiling useful medical equipment, and directing money and personnel toward agenices responsible for monitoring infectious diseases and coordinating between state and federal governments, which have not historically worked well in tandem. Read More
- Heeding lessons from H1N1: Learning from its mistakes during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, Australia has focused much of its attention on preventing the spread of coronavirus in Aboriginal communities, which have worked in partnership with the federal government to spread clear public health messages, and implement travel restrictions in indigenous areas. Read More
- Risks of cutting financial support: Despite the success of its generous emergency support package, which includes payments to support furloughed workers, economists have warned that the timeline for ending this support is too rapid, and may cause a cliff-edge economic downturn if implemented too suddenly. Read More
Index Score
Germany
Germany's pandemic response has been praised around the world for its rapidly implemented contact tracing strategy and science-based leadership, which contribute to its strong performance in the Index.
Germany's pandemic response has been praised around the world for its rapidly implemented contact tracing strategy and science-based leadership, which contribute to its strong performance in the Index.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Germany's healthy population, minimal inequality, and accessible healthcare system contributed to high health and social capacity prior to COVID-19.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 61.7%
- GDP/capita: $55,306
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 31.9
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 3.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 86.4
- Hospital beds/1,000: 59.9
Government Response
62.1 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 1.0
- School Closings: 2.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $788.9/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 1/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Germany's public health policy has been relatively strong, primarily due to robust contract tracing, and more emergency healthcare funds than any other country in the Index; its score was brought down by a relaxed lockdown and limited testing.
59.9 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 17.7%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Germany's relatively strong financial response has been driven by its generous relief policies, including a large stimulus package.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Chancellor Merkel has delivered regular press briefings at which her scientific approach has been praised.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Germany is consistently strong in this category, particularly its low positivity rate.
- Total deaths: 9,148
- Death rate per 100K: 109.2
- Total cases: 209,653
- Cases per 100K: 2,502
- Percent of positive tests: 0.7
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Calls for closer coordination: The process of easing lockdown has been criticized as all sixteen states have taken their own approach, leading to confusion among residents about what restrictions remain in place. Read More
- Income support tied to reduced hours: Germany's income support program pays 60 percent of paychecks for employees on reduced hours. Read More
- Bracing for recession: The German government has predicted the country will enter its deepest recession since WWII, with the economy forecast to shrink by 6.3 percent in 2020. Read More
Index Score
Argentina
Argentina's relatively strong policy score is mainly due to its strong political response, characterized by clear, fact-based communication and regular press briefings by President Fernandez.
Argentina's relatively strong policy score is mainly due to its strong political response, characterized by clear, fact-based communication and regular press briefings by President Fernandez.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Low availability of hospital beds and a low GDP per capita kept Argentina near the median in its pre-pandemic capabilities.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 86.1%
- GDP/capita: $19,971
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 41.4
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 9.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 68.4
- Hospital beds/1,000: 35.8
Government Response
59.7 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 3
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 1
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.6/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 4
- Tests: 0.2/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2
Although it passed a strict stay-at-home order on March 19th, closing schools and banning public gatherings, Argentina's limited testing, minimal travel restrictions, and release of less than $1 per capita in emergency healthcare funding result in it having a relatively weak score.
58.1 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 5%
- Income Support: 1
- Debt Forebearance: 2
While Argentina's stimlus package represents a smaller share of its economy than other countries in our sample, the country has implemented a generous policy targeting debt relief related to COVID-19.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0
- Press Freedom: 0
The Argentine authorities have consistently communicated fact- and science-based information to the public through weekly press briefings.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Restrictive lockdown rules and clear, regular communication with the public have prevented Argentina's case rate from skyrocketing, but the country is likely testing only the sickest people, masking the true extent of the disease's spread.
- Total deaths: 3,466
- Death rate per 100K: 76.7
- Total cases: 185,360
- Cases per 100K: 4,101
- Percent of positive tests: 47
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Peronism facilitated public compliance: The lasting legacy of Peronism, particularly its popularity among low-income and informal workers, enabled the government to swiftly enact a strict lockdown, aided by its strong centralized government. Governors wishing to lift lockdowns in their states require permission from the President. Read More
- Debt burden hindered financial response: Argentina's historically rocky relationship with the IMF has hindered its ability to respond to the pandemic financially, as it must balance stabilization of its economy and responding to the needs of its citizens with the conditions of its debt restructuring agreement with the Fund. Read More
- Leaders modeled behavior: Political leadership has been key to Argentina's relative success: on June 17 it was reported that President Fernandez would go into voluntary self-isolation following several instances of politicians catching coronavirus. He suspended all travel and in-person meetings, working from the presidential residence to set an example to the public. Read More
Index Score
South Africa
South Africa has had a relatively strong policy response, driven by a vigorous lockdown, although its financial response, particularly its relatively small stimulus package, bring its score down. Despite its high score, its limited testing might explain why it is experiencing a spike in cases.
South Africa has had a relatively strong policy response, driven by a vigorous lockdown, although its financial response, particularly its relatively small stimulus package, bring its score down. Despite its high score, its limited testing might explain why it is experiencing a spike in cases.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
South Africa scored near the bottom in every single subcategory , except for the relative size of its debt.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 56.7%
- GDP/capita: $13,965
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 63.0
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 28.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 52.0
- Hospital beds/1,000: 19.7
Government Response
64.7 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.5/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 0.7/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
South Africa's public health policy is relatively strong, although poor testing and limited emergency healthcare spending are its main shortcomings.
49.8 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 8%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
South Africa's financial response scores near the median, largely focused on debt forebearance.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
South Africa's government is very strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Despite implementing a strict lockdown, South Africa's rate of cases has been high, possibly due to its poor pre-pandemic capacity, ranking it near the median in this category; its has managed, however, to keep its death rate low.
- Total deaths: 8,005
- Death rate per 100K: 135
- Total cases: 493,183
- Cases per 100K: 8,316
- Percent of positive tests: 26.6
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- HIV/AIDS experience shaped response: Health officials have credited their experience tackling HIV/AIDS (and their memories of the country's disastrous early response to it) for South Africa's quick reaction to the coronavirus. Read More
- Military helped support severe lockdown: South Africa's lockdown has been notably severe, including a ban on all outdoor activities, and a ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. The military has played a major role in enforcing the lockdown, with 70,000 troops mobilized. Read More
- Police brutality in lockdown tied to Apartheid legacies: Racial tensions have flared, due to police brutality against Black South Africans who violated lockdown, and the legacy of apartheid-era housing segregation, which means that white South Africans still tend to live in larger houses with outdoor space, and Black South Africans confined to overcrowded shanty-towns. Read More
Index Score
Kenya
Kenya has a relatively strong overall policy score, with its reliance on facts and science on COVID-19 helping it overcome a limited financial response.
Kenya has a relatively strong overall policy score, with its reliance on facts and science on COVID-19 helping it overcome a limited financial response.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Kenya is one of the poorest countries in the Index and has some of the lowest healthcare scores, limiting its capacity pre-COVID-19.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 60.1%
- GDP/capita: $4,078
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 40.8
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 31.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 48.7
- Hospital beds/1,000: 9.5
Government Response
55 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 3.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.0/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 0.1/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
Kenya had strong, early health policy directives pertaining to the pandemic, though its score of slightly above the median was brought down by limited testing and emergency healthcare funds.
59.1 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 0.9%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Kenya's very weak stimulus package pushed its financial response score down, although its score is still slightly above the median because of its supportive policy on debt and income assistance.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Kenya's government is very strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Kenya's in-country pandemic status is very strong, consistently so across all categories, which could have been boosted by its strong restrictions on public interactions.
- Total deaths: 341
- Death rate per 100K: 6.3
- Total cases: 20,636
- Cases per 100K: 384
- Percent of positive tests: 11.4
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Lockdown devastated informal sector: An estimated 15 million Kenyans work in the informal economy, compared to just 2.9 million formal sector workers. Kenya's lockdown measures, including curfews and travel restrictions, have essentially prevented the majority of workers from conducting trade and earning money. Read More
- Lockdown enforcement turned violent: Kenyan security forces have reportedly whipped and even killed civilians in their enforcement of lockdown measures. Unclear and hastily imposed lockdown measures have provided cover for military and police forces around the world to respond violently to civilians. Read More
- Tourism industry devastated: In June, Kenya's tourism minister announced that the country had lost the equivalent of half of 2019's tourist revenue so far, about $752 million or 80 billion shillings. Read More
Index Score
Finland
Accessible quality healthcare and social welfare, along with fact-based communications, have been key to Finland's relatively strong policy score despite restrictions on public gatherings and limited testing.
Accessible quality healthcare and social welfare, along with fact-based communications, have been key to Finland's relatively strong policy score despite restrictions on public gatherings and limited testing.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Finland has the lowest level of inequality in the Index and widely accessible healthcare, which support its ability to respond to coronavirus, although it also has a very low number of hospital beds.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 59.3%
- GDP/capita: $49,548
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 27.4
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 1.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 89.6
- Hospital beds/1,000: 31.4
Government Response
40.4 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 2.0
- School Closings: 2.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.0/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3.0
- Tests: 0.6/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
Finland has mobilized no emergency health funds, which, coupled with a relatively relaxed lockdown and minimal testing, give it a public health policy score near the median.
71.6 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 16.2%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Finland's financial response is relatively strong, driven by a generous stimulus package and generous income support.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Finland's prime minister conducts regular press briefings, and press freedom is high.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Finland performs very strongly in this category, with very low death and case rates and a low positivity score, likely due to its high capacity pre-pandemic, suggesting capacity to test a wide range of the population.
- Total deaths: 329
- Death rate per 100K: 59.4
- Total cases: 7,432
- Cases per 100K: 1,341
- Percent of positive tests: 0.2
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- PPE stockpiles critical to response: Key to Finland's success has been a pre-existing stockpile of PPE, which enabled it to mobilize supplies quickly. Read More
- Widespread testing available: The government has set a target of processing 10,000 tests per day, to keep the threshold for test access as low as possible. Read More
- Direct support to companies limit layoffs: In May, the government announced it would be distributing one billion euros to directly support companies affected by the pandemic. Read More
Index Score
Taiwan
Taiwan had a relatively strong overall policy score, with its fact-based response countered by no lockdown, minimal stimulus, and weak support for debt relief; however, given data limitations, the score likely underestimates Taiwan's very strong contact-tracing policy, which is so advanced that it may have diminished the need for other policy responses.
Taiwan had a relatively strong overall policy score, with its fact-based response countered by no lockdown, minimal stimulus, and weak support for debt relief; however, given data limitations, the score likely underestimates Taiwan's very strong contact-tracing policy, which is so advanced that it may have diminished the need for other policy responses.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Taiwan scored well in pre-pandemic subcategories, but a lack of available data obscures the picture.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 35.1%
- GDP/capita: $57,214
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): NO DATA
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): NO DATA
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 77.6
- Hospital beds/1,000: NO DATA
Government Response
48.2 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 0.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 0.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 1.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $23.5/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3.0
- Tests: 0/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Taiwan scored near the median, driven its very low testing levels, and minimal funds set aside for emergency healthcare, although the data likely does not accurately capture the strength of Taiwan's contact tracing and how that may overcome many of the other low public health policy scores.
39.2 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 5.5%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Taiwan had a limited financial response, with a small stimulus and limited income support and debt-forbearance policy; its financial support was minimal relative to fellow leaders in in the virus' containment
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Taiwan's government is very strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Taiwan has performed very well on its status of COVID-19 across all areas, with both a low death and case rate and a low positivity rate, likely boosted by its strong pre-pandemic capacity, and successful, tech-enabled response.
- Total deaths: 7
- Death rate per 100K: 0.3
- Total cases: 467
- Cases per 100K: 20
- Percent of positive tests: 0.6
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Government-run facemask production limited shortages: The Taiwanese government took control of face mask production and distribution in January, upping the country's daily production of masks to 10 million, and ensuring that every citizen could buy masks by initially rationing their distribution. Read More
- Centralized healthcare system key to strong contact tracing: Taiwan's healthcare system is centralized and well-coordinated, which has supported its success in containing the virus. Big data analytics of infection hotspots, proactive testing, and comprehensive contact tracing have all been facilitated by the country's robust healthcare system and experience responding to the SARS crisis. Read More
- High trust in government helped early on: A poll conducted by YouGov in May found that 80 percent of respondents had a high level of trust in the government and health authorities. This has been key, particularly in the early days of the pandemic. Read More
Index Score
Ghana
Ghana scores relatively well on the Index, due primarily to its proactive public health policy, strong examples set by leadership, and reliance on facts, but its financial response was relatively weak, with a minimal stimulus and little income support.
Ghana scores relatively well on the Index, due primarily to its proactive public health policy, strong examples set by leadership, and reliance on facts, but its financial response was relatively weak, with a minimal stimulus and little income support.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Ghana's poor population health, weak healthcare system, low number of hospital beds, and low GDP per capita resulted in it being ill-prepared for the pandemic.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 59.3%
- GDP/capita: $7,343
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 43.5
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 35.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 49.7
- Hospital beds/1,000: 5.8
Government Response
72 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 3.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $3.2/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 0.1/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Despite a relaxed lockdown and limited testing, Ghana's public health policy is relatively strong, gathering consistently high scores in most areas.
34.1 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 0.2%
- Income Support: 0.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Ghana's financial stimulus is one of the smallest in the Index, and the government offers no income support to workers, resulting in a relatively weak score.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Ghana's leadership has avoided misinformation and conspiracy theories in its communications, emphasising prevention of spread and basic hygiene practices.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Ghana's current status of Covid-19 is relatively strong, boosted by a very low death rate, although it may be testing a sicker share of the population.
- Total deaths: 182
- Death rate per 100K: 5.9
- Total cases: 35,501
- Cases per 100K: 1,143
- Percent of positive tests: 20.6
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Officials model healthy behavior: Ghana's leadership has focused on setting a good example to the public. Both President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Health Minister announced in early July that they would self-isolate following a close contact testing positive for coronavirus, and deputy Trade and Interior Minister Carlos Kinglsey Ahenkorah was forced to resign after violating self-isolation protocols. Read More
- Major expansion in healthcare capacity: In mid-May it was announced that 90 new hospitals would be built as part of an overhaul of the healthcare system, which has struggled to cope with COVID-19. Read More
- Leaders fighting insurgents amid COVID-19: Ghana's relatively low case incidence and death rate is particularly impressive considering that the government has had to focus much of its attention on counter-terrorism against JNIM and ISGS, both of whom are pushing westward. Read More
Index Score
France
Despite strong financial support and a reliance on facts, France's weak public health directives, particularly its relaxed lockdown, and limited testing keep its score near the median.
Despite strong financial support and a reliance on facts, France's weak public health directives, particularly its relaxed lockdown, and limited testing keep its score near the median.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
France had relatively strong socio-economic and healthcare capacity pre-pandemic, including a robust universal healthcare system (generally seen as one of the best in the world), minimal debt, and a very healthy population.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 98.4%
- GDP/capita: $48,640
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 31.6
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 3.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 87.9
- Hospital beds/1,000: 46.7
Government Response
22.2 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 1.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 2.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $67.6/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 2.0
- Tests: 1.1/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
France has a relatively weak public health policy score, largely due to a relaxed stay-at-home policy, limited testing and contact tracing, and relatively little emergency healthcare spending.
82.7 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 10.4%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
France has had a relatively strong financial response, with genererous debt foreberance and income support for both employed and unemployed workers.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
High-level health officials have provided regular press briefings, first daily and then weekly and monthly.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Despite a high death rate, France has kept its confirmed cases of coronavirus relatively low, likely attributable to its testing a wide range of the population, resulting in its relatively strong current status; its poor public health policies might explain the much higher death rate.
- Total deaths: 30,265
- Death rate per 100K: 463.7
- Total cases: 187,919
- Cases per 100K: 2,879
- Percent of positive tests: 1.3
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Income support mitigated layoffs: France has averted high unemployment by paying 80 percent of wages workers who would otherwise be laid off due to the pandemic. Read More
- Pre-pandemic healthcare tensions stymied response: Despite being widely seen as one of the best healthcare systems in the world prior to the outbreak, nearly half of France's public hospital workers were protesting low salaries and disorganization in the health system. Read More
- Majority disapprove of government response: The French public has criticized the pandemic response, with 62 percent of those polled describing the government as 'incapable' of containing the crisis. Read More
Index Score
Canada
Canada scores near the median, with a relatively strong financial response and a reliance on fact-based commincations hurt by a relaxed lockdown, poor contact tracing, and little emergency healthcare spending.
Canada scores near the median, with a relatively strong financial response and a reliance on fact-based commincations hurt by a relaxed lockdown, poor contact tracing, and little emergency healthcare spending.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Canada is relatively strong for its pre-pandemic capacity, as it has widely accessible universal healthcare, minimal inequality, and a very healthy population, but few hospital beds, particularly in comparison to other high-income countries, hurt its score.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 89.9%
- GDP/capita: $52,144
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 33.8
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 4.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 87.6
- Hospital beds/1,000: 19.0
Government Response
23.6 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 1
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.0/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1
- Tests: 1.4/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1
Canada has released very little emergency healthcare funding and has had a relaxed lockdown, and testing remains limited to very specific groups, making for relatively weak public health policy.
68.5 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 15%
- Income Support: 2
- Debt Forebearance: 1
Canada offers comprehensive income support for workers, including seasonal workers and the unemployed, but debt forebearance is limited, and its stimulus was relatively small.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0
- Press Freedom: 0
Canada has prioritized clear, regular communication with the public, including daily briefings by Prime Minister Trudeau.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Canada's current status for Covid-19 is relatively strong, with fairly low death and case rates and a very low positivity score, suggesting that it is testing a wide range of people, not just the sickest.
- Total deaths: 8,935
- Death rate per 100K: 236.7
- Total cases: 116,298
- Cases per 100K: 3,081
- Percent of positive tests: 1
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Close coordination: Canada's federal government has worked closely with the provinces, coordinating the purchase and distribution of PPE centrally, and organizing a procurement program to buy tests. Read More
- Slow to re-open: President Trudeau has been hestitant to re-open the country too quickly, clearly communicating with the public that the country is in an emergency situation and that opening too quickly could send the country back into confinement. Read More
- Officials modeling healthy behavior: Canadian politicians have united across party lines in their pandemic response, modeling behavior such as social distancing and self-isolation. President Trudeau self-isolated when his wife tested positive for coronavirus, and even populist politician Doug Ford has condemned anti-lockdown protestors. Read More
Index Score
Norway
Norway scores just above the median, pulled down by its very weak public health score, countering its strong financial response and reliance on facts and a free press.
Norway scores just above the median, pulled down by its very weak public health score, countering its strong financial response and reliance on facts and a free press.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Norway ranked near the top in most categories in pre-pandemic preparedness, except for hospital beds.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 40%
- GDP/capita: $79,638
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 27.0
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 2.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 90.5
- Hospital beds/1,000: 27.7
Government Response
13.3 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 0.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 2.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.2/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 4.0
- Tests: 0.7/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
Norway's very low public health policy score was negatively impacted by its lack of a lockdown, limited testing policy, and very little spending on emergency healthcare.
77.2 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 5.5%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Norway had a relatively high score for financial response, with generous income and debt support, although its stimulus package is not very large.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Norway's government is very strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Norway performs very strongly in this category, with a very low death rate, low case rate, and low positivity score, which could be influenced by its strong pre-pandemic capacity, but is pulled down by its poor public health policies during the pandemic.
- Total deaths: 255
- Death rate per 100K: 47
- Total cases: 9,208
- Cases per 100K: 1,699
- Percent of positive tests: 0.3
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Sovereign wealth funded response: Norway withdrew an unprecedented $37 billion from its wealth fund to support its emergency response to coronavirus, more than four times any previous amount. The move demonstrates the scale of economic damage inflicted by both the pandemic and the slump in oil prices. Norway is western Europe's biggest crude oil exporter. Read More
- Schools re-opened with strict protocols: Norway began re-opening kindergartens and elementary schools in late April. Parents and children must follow strict social distancing protocols, and schools are encouraged to conduct as much class as possible outside. Norway's authorities cited Sweden and Denmark as indicators that children are not major transmitters of the virus. Read More
- Tracing app cancelled due to lack of cases: Norway's COVID tracing app has been cancelled and all associated data deleted, after the country's data protection authority ruled that the app's 'invasion of privacy' was no longer justifiable in light of sustained low transmission rates. The app tracked and stored all GPS movements of users for 30 days. Read More
Index Score
United Kingdom
The UK scored around the median for overall policy, led by a relatively strong financial policy, although its weak lockdown hurt its score.
The UK scored around the median for overall policy, led by a relatively strong financial policy, although its weak lockdown hurt its score.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
The UK has a low number of hospital beds, balanced out by a relatively low degree of inequality, and it scores slightly above average in most other categories.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 86.8%
- GDP/capita: $48,169
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 34.8
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 4.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 84.6
- Hospital beds/1,000: 19.7
Government Response
45.3 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $94.9/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 2.0
- Tests: 1.9/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
The UK's public health policy score is around the median, with its score brought down by limited stay-at-home orders, a late travel-restriction policy, limited testing, and few funds for emergency healthcare needs.
76.6 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 5%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
The UK's financial response was relatively strong in terms of income support and debt relief, although its overall stimulus package was relatively small.
68 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 1.0
- Press Freedom: 1.0
The British government has largely not engaged in misinformation but has, in some instances, limited media access to information in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
The U.K.'s delayed lockdown and poor public health policy have resulted in a very high rate of confirmed deaths, placing it in the bottom quartile.
- Total deaths: 46,119
- Death rate per 100K: 679.4
- Total cases: 303,181
- Cases per 100K: 4,466
- Percent of positive tests: 0.4
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Decentralized healthcare created confusion: The U.K. healthcare system is devolved, meaning that authorities in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are free to make their own decisions regardless of the directives emanating from Westminster. This has led to confusion and conflict between prominent politicians, particularly relating to economic re-opening and social distancing measures. Read More
- OECD predicts UK economy will shrink substantially: The OECD has predicted that the U.K. economy will shrink by 11.5 percent, more than any other OECD country. Read More
- UK considers joining EU to secure vaccine: In a move that may have implications for post-Brexit cooperation with the EU, the government is assessing whether to join an EU program to secure COVID vaccinations as a bloc. The EU's size gives it greater power to strike a deal with drug companies and keep prices low, but entering this program would prevent the U.K. from conducting separate negotiations with other pharmaceutical companies. Read More
Index Score
Spain
Spain scores slightly above the median, with a reliance on facts and an open media, coupled with generous debt-forbearance policy, making up for limited restrictions on public interactions and little stimulus support.
Spain scores slightly above the median, with a reliance on facts and an open media, coupled with generous debt-forbearance policy, making up for limited restrictions on public interactions and little stimulus support.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Spain did well in most subcategories, but its low number of hospital beds likely played a large role in officials struggling with the COVID-19 case spike.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 97.1%
- GDP/capita: $43,008
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 34.7
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 3.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 89.6
- Hospital beds/1,000: 21.2
Government Response
30.2 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 1.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $90.1/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 4.0
- Tests: 0.8/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Spain has relatively weak public health policy, driven by a relaxed stay-at-home policy, few public gathering restrictions, limited testing, and minimal funds allocated for emergency healthcare spending.
78 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 7.8%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Spain had a relatively strong financial response, driven heavily by generous income support and debt-forbearance policy, although it implemented the former late in its crisis.
80 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 1.0
Spain's government has been relatively strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation, but it has limited the media's access to information regarding COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Spain's early experience of the pandemic, characterized by a very high volume of cases and deaths, put it in the bottom quartile, but it now seems to be testing a wide range of the population, as seen by its very low positivity rate.
- Total deaths: 28,445
- Death rate per 100K: 608.4
- Total cases: 288,522
- Cases per 100K: 6,171
- Percent of positive tests: 4.1
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Strong financial response controlled spread: Spain's success in gaining control of an early and catastrophic coronavirus spread can be largely credited to its generous financial response. The central government announced a 200 billion euro relief package, half of which was earmarked for struggling business and 9 billion euros of which is being used to strengthen regional healthcare systems. Read More
- Government's minimum-income policy preventing layoffs: The government has introduced a guaranteed minimum income scheme which pays up to 70 perecent of salaries and is currently supporting 2 million workers. Spain's Labor Minister announced the extension of this scheme into 2021, to avoid a cliff edge scenario in which millions are suddenly laid off when the scheme ends. Read More
- Major unemployment, especially among youth: Despite this economic support, around one million Spaniards have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, about half of whom are under 35 years old. The government hopes that the creation of new seasonal jobs will benefit the youth population, which already suffered from high levels of unemployment before the pandemic. Read More
Index Score
Japan
Despite strong financial support and a reliance on facts, Japan's overall policy was near the median, largely due to its limited restrictions on public gatherings and limited testing.
Despite strong financial support and a reliance on facts, Japan's overall policy was near the median, largely due to its limited restrictions on public gatherings and limited testing.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Japan's healthcare system is very strong, but it is the most heavily indebted country in the Index.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 237.1%
- GDP/capita: $46,827
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 32.9
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 2.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 89.0
- Hospital beds/1,000: 97.1
Government Response
8.3 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 0.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 1.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.5/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 0.1/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
Japan scored near the bottom on most public health policy measures, particularly its limited restrictions on social interactions and limited testing.
100 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 42.2%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Japan has a very strong score on its financial response, with the highest stimulus in the Index and generous income support for workers.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Japan's government is very strong in this category as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Japan has one of the highest scores in this category, led by case and death rates that are the lowest in the Index, and a low positivity rate, although its very low public health policy score means these numbers could rise rapidly if conditions change.
- Total deaths: 1,006
- Death rate per 100K: 8
- Total cases: 34,372
- Cases per 100K: 272
- Percent of positive tests: 4.7
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Social messaging, not strict enforcement, sees success: Japan's post-WWII constitution constrains the ability of the government to impose laws on the population unilaterally, with the result that adherence to lockdown and social distancing policies is entirely voluntary. Despite this, authorities in Tokyo reported a 70-80 percent reduction in social interaction through social messaging and early evening closure of restaurants. Read More
- Generous support for workers and businesses: In early April the government announced a $1.1 trillion emergency economic package, three quarters of which was directed to employment and business support, and much of the rest working to strengthen the healthcare system. Read More
- Young people experience second wave: Despite Japan's early success, its re-opening has led to an increase in cases linked to clubs and nightlife. An estimated 70 percent of Japan's new diagnoses in June were among people in their 20s and 30s. Read More
Index Score
South Korea
South Korea scores near the median, driven by its weak financial policy; its public health score is likely underestimated here, given the data's limitations to adequately measure how advanced South Korea's contact tracing is, and how it could actually be more impactful than other policy measures.
South Korea scores near the median, driven by its weak financial policy; its public health score is likely underestimated here, given the data's limitations to adequately measure how advanced South Korea's contact tracing is, and how it could actually be more impactful than other policy measures.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
South Korea has average wealth compared to other countries in the Index but scored strongly in every other subcategory.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 37.9%
- GDP/capita: $46,452
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 31.6
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 3.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 85.8
- Hospital beds/1,000: 83.2
Government Response
50.9 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 2.0
- School Closings: 2.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 1.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.3/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3.0
- Tests: 0.2/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
South Korea's public health policy scores near the median, with limited testing, limited emergency healthcare spending, and a relatively weak stay-at-home policy, although the data does not adequately capture the strength of its contact tracing and how that helps overcome many of these shortcomings.
23.4 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 3.4%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
South Korea's financial response was relatively weak, particularly its very minimal level of income support and small stimulus package.
88 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 1.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
South Korea's government is strong in this category, as it has mostly not engaged in misinformation and has not limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
South Korea has consistently strong scores in this category, helped by its extremely low positivity score, suggesting that it is testing a wide range of people, which likely helped it detect new cases quickly and keep its death rate low.
- Total deaths: 301
- Death rate per 100K: 5.9
- Total cases: 14,336
- Cases per 100K: 280
- Percent of positive tests: 0.6
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Contact tracing and distancing limited spread: South Korea is widely praised for its pandemic response, which eschewed a lockdown, instead keeping shopping malls and restaurants open by encouraging social distancing and mask-wearing, and implementing an aggressive contact-tracing system which made use of CCTV footage and GPS data from smartphones. Read More
- Increase in violence over wearing facemasks: Despite being celebrated as an example of the effectiveness of widespread mask wearing, South Korean police departments have recorded an uptick in violence linked to people refusing to wear masks on public transport. Bus drivers have been attacked for requesting passengers wear masks, with the majority of perpetrators charged identified as men in their 50s and 60s. Read More
- Limited prevention in nighclubs, churches, and warehouse likely spiked cases: A recent uptick in cases in and around Seoul have been linked primarily to nightclubs, church gatherings and a single warehouse operated by Korean e-commerce company Coupang, which has been accused of failing to implement preventive measures and forcing sick employees to come to work. Read More
Index Score
Italy
While hit hard by COVID-19, Italy's reliance on facts and relatively strong public health policies helped slow the spread and keep its policy near the median; its relatively limited financial response could have been impacted by its high levels of debt.
While hit hard by COVID-19, Italy's reliance on facts and relatively strong public health policies helped slow the spread and keep its policy near the median; its relatively limited financial response could have been impacted by its high levels of debt.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Despite a very strong overall healthcare system, Italy's very low number of hospital beds likely played a major role in COVID-19's devastating impact there.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 135.5%
- GDP/capita: $41,582
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 35.9
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 3.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 88.7
- Hospital beds/1,000: 24.1
Government Response
63.7 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $58.9/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3.0
- Tests: 0.5/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Italy's limited testing and low emergency healthcare spending likely played a role in it becoming an epicenter of the pandemic early on, but its strong policy response likely helped the country manage its case spike fairly quickly.
20.1 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 10.8%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Italy has a very weak score on financial support, driven largely by its low level of income support for workers, which it also implemented fairly late in the crisis.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Italy's government has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Italy's current status with COVID-19 is relatively strong, with a high death rate balanced by a very low positivity rate, likely due to strong public health policy.
- Total deaths: 35,141
- Death rate per 100K: 581.2
- Total cases: 247,537
- Cases per 100K: 4,094
- Percent of positive tests: 0.9
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Strict lockdown succeeds at price of economic health: Italy's tourist industry has maintained its economy through economic downturns and global recessions, but the coronavirus's devastating early impact on Italy, and its related travel restrictions, have eliminated this economic safety net, raising questions about Italy's reslience and post-pandemic recovery. Read More
- Working mothers bear brunt of crisis: The government allocated $8.6 billion to support families and businesses during Italy's strict lockdown. Despite this intervention, NGOs are predicting that working women will be the Italians hardest hit by the pandemic. Nearly three quarters of working mothers have continued to work outside the home throughout the pandemic, and 70 percent of those who have contracted COVID-19 at work are female, due to their over-representation in essential work. Read More
- COVID-19 requires new response to migration: Southern Italy remains a popular entry point for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, necessitating new protocols for migrant arrivals. In early July, 180 migrants rescued from the sea were subjected to a two week quarantine on board a ship docked in Sicily, where NGOs have reported a high incidence of violence and suicide attempts. Read More
Index Score
Sweden
Despite being known for a relatively strong public healthcare system, Sweden has been hit hard with cases; the country's lack of stay-at-home orders and school closures, limited testing, and few gathering restrictions overshadowed strong financial support and a reliance on facts and accountability with an open press.
Despite being known for a relatively strong public healthcare system, Sweden has been hit hard with cases; the country's lack of stay-at-home orders and school closures, limited testing, and few gathering restrictions overshadowed strong financial support and a reliance on facts and accountability with an open press.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Strong in most subcategories, a low number of hospital beds brought Sweden's score down in pre-pandemic conditions.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 38.5%
- GDP/capita: $55,989
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 28.8
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 2.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 90.5
- Hospital beds/1,000: 18.2
Government Response
0 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 0.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 2.0
- School Closings: 1.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 1.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.7/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3.0
- Tests: 0.8/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Sweden has a very poor public health policy score, due to having no stay-at-home policy, not shutting schools, not cancelling public events, limited testing, and devoting few resources to emergency healthcare funds.
83 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 16%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Sweden had a relatively strong financial response to the pandemic, particularly with income support, though it had a very weak debt-forbearance policy.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Sweden's government is very strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Sweden's high death and case rates (notably higher than those of its neighbors) give it a score near the median in this category.
- Total deaths: 5,743
- Death rate per 100K: 568.7
- Total cases: 80,422
- Cases per 100K: 7,963
- Percent of positive tests: 2.9
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- No lockdown, poor elderly care conditions, created issues: Sweden's decision not to implement lockdown restrictions has been controversial. Although cases and deaths remain relatively low, the country has reported three times as many deaths as its Nordic neighbours, largely in its elderly population. The elder care sector has been criticised for its reliance on part-time, unskilled staff who are working multiple jobs and using public transport, increasing their risk of exposure and that of care home residents. Read More
- Immigrants disproportionately affected by coronavirus: The country's Public Health Agency has reported that immigrants make up a disproportionate share of Sweden's confirmed cases. This is likely due to the country's long-standing isolation of foreign-born individuals, despite its reputation as a key refugee resettlement country. Read More
- High trust in government helped control spread: Sweden's "high-trust" culture has been credited for its success in keeping cases down despite the lack of a formal lockdown. Read More
Index Score
India
India scores slightly below the median due to its relatively strong financial response and initially strict lockdown, although case numbers are now skyrocketing.
India scores slightly below the median due to its relatively strong financial response and initially strict lockdown, although case numbers are now skyrocketing.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
India's weak healthcare system, poor population health, very low number of hospital beds, and low GDP-per-capita resulted in it having very weak capabilities to respond to the pandemic.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 68.1%
- GDP/capita: $9,027
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 37.8
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 30.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 44.8
- Hospital beds/1,000: 4.4
Government Response
45.7 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 2.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.7/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 0.4/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
India's public health policy directives score around the median, with limited testing and low emergency healthcare spending countering relatively strong school and public restrictions.
75 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 9.7%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
India's relatively strong score is driven by its wide-ranging debt forbearance and relief, but its stimulus is fairly small, and it offers little income support for workers, many of whom are employed in the informal sector or in migrant work.
60 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 2.0
Across the country, Indian journalists have been arrested for sedition or spreading "fake news" in response to their reporting on the state's handling of COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
India has performed consistently strongly in this category across all subcategories, particularly with its low death rate; however, numbers are recently spiking following easing of lockdown restrictions.
- Total deaths: 36,511
- Death rate per 100K: 26.5
- Total cases: 1,695,988
- Cases per 100K: 1,229
- Percent of positive tests: 10.3
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Hospitals overloaded: India's healthcare system is largely privatized, but private hospitals are being forced to close as staff contract coronavirus, and have reportedly been refusing to treat COVID patients. Despite requisitioning up to 80 percent of private hospital beds in Mumbai and New Delhi, authorities are still unable to treat the scale of infections. Read More
- Rapid re-opening undoes early successes: In early July, India overtook Russia to become the country with the third-highest number of confirmed cases. This came one month after the re-opening of shopping centres, places of worship and offices, demonstrating the importance of India's initial lockdown to keeping cases down. Read More
- Sudden lockdown caused mass migration: India's lockdown was announced just four hours before it came into place, leading to a mass migration effect as urban migrant workers attempted to travel home. This migration has been identified as a major facilitator of spread, and has put strain on rural medical infrastructure. Read More
Index Score
Switzerland
Switzerland's emergency investments and reliance on facts and an open media drove its score up to the median, helping to counter consistently weak financial support and limited restrictions on social interactions.
Switzerland's emergency investments and reliance on facts and an open media drove its score up to the median, helping to counter consistently weak financial support and limited restrictions on social interactions.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Despite high scores in almost every subcategory, Switzerland's low number of hospital beds lowered its pre-pandemic conditions score.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 40.5%
- GDP/capita: $67,558
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 32.7
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 4.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 91.8
- Hospital beds/1,000: 33.6
Government Response
42.4 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 1
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 2
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $95.9/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3
- Tests: 0.6/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1
Switzerland's public health policy is around the median, driven down primarily by limited stay-at-home orders and low levels of testing and emergency healthcare funds.
49.9 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 10.4%
- Income Support: 2
- Debt Forebearance: 1
Switzerland's financial response was near the median, with strong income support helping to bring its score up.
88 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 1
- Press Freedom: 0
Switzerland has largely not engaged in misinformation nor limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Switzerland's strong pre-pandemic conditions likely helped keep its death rate fairly low, and its low positivity score means it is likely diagnosing a wide range of its populace, resulting in a relatively strong performance in this category.
- Total deaths: 1,703
- Death rate per 100K: 196.8
- Total cases: 35,070
- Cases per 100K: 4,052
- Percent of positive tests: 2.6
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Major healthcare investment produced surplus supplies: The Swiss federal government facilitated a centralized purchase of medical equipment and PPE that was then distributed to cantons on the basis of need, following concerns that the healthcare system could collapse. Having authorized the use of $2.66 billion, the country now finds itself with a surplus of ventilators and other equipment. Read More
- Military assisting coronavirus response: Switzerland mobilized 8,000 military members to assist civil authorities and medical personnel with their coronavirus response, including enforcing a strict emergency lockdown. Read More
- Very late mask mandate: Despite re-opening the economy in mid-May, including allowing indoor restaurant dining, Switzerland waited until July to make masks mandatory on public transport. This is a comparatively late decision compared to other countries opening their economies. Read More
Index Score
Netherlands
The Netherlands' overall policy response falls just below the median, with its reliance on facts and science on COVID-19 helping overcome its small stimulus, minimal debt support, and limited testing.
The Netherlands' overall policy response falls just below the median, with its reliance on facts and science on COVID-19 helping overcome its small stimulus, minimal debt support, and limited testing.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
The Netherlands scored extremely well on most categories, except for hospital beds.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 52.4%
- GDP/capita: $60,299
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 28.5
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 3.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 89.5
- Hospital beds/1,000: 33.6
Government Response
20.2 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3
- School Closings: 1
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 1
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $1.5/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3
- Tests: 0.9/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2
The Netherlands' poor public health policy score was greatly impacted by the country's limited stay-at-home policy, minimal testing, and few emergency healthcare funds.
54.3 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 12.8%
- Income Support: 2
- Debt Forebearance: 1
The Netherlands scores slightly above the median on financial policy, with its income support being fairly generous.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0
- Press Freedom: 0
The Netherlands' government is very strong in this category, as it has not engaged in misinformation or limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Despite the lack of a strict lockdown, the Netherlands' rate of cases has remained comparatively low, likely impacted by its testing a wide range of the population and strong pre-pandemic capabilities, resulting in a relatively high score, although the higher death rate is notable.
- Total deaths: 6,147
- Death rate per 100K: 358.7
- Total cases: 54,301
- Cases per 100K: 3,169
- Percent of positive tests: 1
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- High public trust saw success despite few restrictions: The Dutch government did not impose a strict lockdown, keeping shops and the country's borders open. Instead, the authorities have relied on self-regulation, which appears to have worked. One survey found that 93 percent of respondents were choosing to stay home as much as possible and practicing social distancing. Read More
- Income support contingent on staff retention: In early July, the government launched a second round of business support, reimbursing up to 90 percent of salary costs on the condition that businesses fire no more than 20 people and provide training and re-training opportunities to employees where possible. Read More
- Human-to-animal transmission causes concerns: At least 20 mink farms have been the sites of COVID outbreaks. The minks caught COVID from human workers, and at least two farm workers have now contracted the virus from the minks, raising public health concerns. Mink farming will be banned in the Netherlands from 2024, but the outbreaks may lead many mink farmers to close permanently ahead of the deadline. Read More
Index Score
Ethiopia
Despite its minimal testing and very weak financial response, clear, prevention-based messages from government keep Ethiopia near the median.
Despite its minimal testing and very weak financial response, clear, prevention-based messages from government keep Ethiopia near the median.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
With the highest infant mortality rate, lowest GDP per capita, and lowest availability of hospital beds in the Index, Ethiopia's pre-pandemic capacity was very weak.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 61%
- GDP/capita: $2,702
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 35.0
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 39.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 44.2
- Hospital beds/1,000: 1.5
Government Response
21.9 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 1.0
- School Closings: 2.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $1.4/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 0.1/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
Ethiopia has a relatively weak public health policy score, largely due to its limited testing, minimal emergency healthcare spending, and a weak stay-at-home order.
43.4 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 3.4%
- Income Support: 0.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Ethiopia has offered little income support or debt relief for those affected by COVID-19 and a small stimulus package, resulting in its low score.
100 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Ethiopia's health minster has held regular press briefings, providing fact- and science-based communication to the public with an emphasis on infection prevention.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Ethiopia has relatively few cases, which could be due to relatively clear messaging from leadership, but moderate testing to date could be obscuring actual case rates.
- Total deaths: 274
- Death rate per 100K: 2.4
- Total cases: 17,530
- Cases per 100K: 153
- Percent of positive tests: 4.2
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Public focus on prevention: Ethiopia's large informal sector likely factored into the decision not to impose a harsh lockdown. Instead, the government has focused on prevention and clear messaging around the importance of hygiene and social distancing. Read More
- Community healthcare has been key: The government has invested in community healthcare, to great effect. Health workers have screened an estimated 40 million people with temperature checks. The authorities have additionally created 15,000 beds in isolation centers. Read More
- Development bank aid boosts capacity: In July, Ethiopia received a $165.08 million grant from the African Development Bank to support its health response and ease economic impacts. The government plans to increase testing laboratories and train 45,000 new healthcare workers. Read More
Index Score
Brazil
Brazil performs relatively poorly overall, primarily due to its poor public health policies, especially its very low levels of testing, coupled with President Bolsonaro's reliance on misinformation about the virus.
Brazil performs relatively poorly overall, primarily due to its poor public health policies, especially its very low levels of testing, coupled with President Bolsonaro's reliance on misinformation about the virus.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Despite relatively wide access to healthcare services, Brazil's low GDP per capita, substantial inequality, and lack of hospital beds have presented barriers to its pandemic strategy.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 87%
- GDP/capita: $17,016
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 53.9
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 13.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 64.9
- Hospital beds/1,000: 15.3
Government Response
25.6 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $11.5/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3.0
- Tests: 0.2/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 0.0
Brazil is among the worst countries for public health policy, owing heavily to its minimal emergency healthcare spending, limted testing, and lax lockdown.
57.9 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 11.8%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Brazil's financial response is slightly above the median, with relatively weak income support and a minimal stimulus package; even with the government authorizing a monthly $102 payment for informal workers, many were unable to receive the funds.
76 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 2.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
President Bolsonaro has perpetuated misinformation about the coronavirus, including comparing it to a "mild flu" and claiming that social distancing and mask-wearing are not effective, but Brazil has not limited press freedom with respect to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Brazil has one of the highest rates of coronavirus cases, likely due to negligible health directives, poor public health response, and weak capacity before the virus hit; Brazil may only be testing its sickest people, as shown by their high positivity rate.
- Total deaths: 92,475
- Death rate per 100K: 435.1
- Total cases: 2,662,485
- Cases per 100K: 12,526
- Percent of positive tests: NO DATA
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Favelas hit exceptionally hard: Informal employment and overcrowding have hindered low-income Brazilians' ability to socially distance. In Rio, COVID-19 patients in the favelas are dying at three times the rate of patients from the city's wealthiest district. Read More
- Chaos in the cabinet undermining response: Bolsonaro's cabinet has been destabilized, and public trust undermined, as two successive Health Ministers have either resigned or been fired for publicly disagreeing with the President over pandemic response. Read More
- Suppression of COVID-19 data: Communication has been a major failure of the Brazilian government. In early June, the government announced it would stop publishing COVID-related data, prompting intervention by the Supreme Court. Since then, a coalition of media outlets have been compiling and publishing their own data, doubting the accuracy of the official statistics. Read More
Index Score
Hungary
Hungary scores near the median, with its weak public health policy and efforts to limit press freedom during the pandemic undermining relatively strong financial policy.
Hungary scores near the median, with its weak public health policy and efforts to limit press freedom during the pandemic undermining relatively strong financial policy.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Hungary's low debt, healthy population, and minimal inequality result in it having relatively strong socio-economic conditions and healthcare capacity.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 71%
- GDP/capita: $35,941
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 30.6
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 4.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 79.6
- Hospital beds/1,000: 50.4
Government Response
36.3 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 1.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $72.0/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 4.0
- Tests: 0.3/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Hungary has a relatively weak public health policy score, driven by limited testing, few emergency healthcare funds, and limited restrictions on public gatherings, although it does have strong contact tracing.
61.6 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 3.6%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Hungary's stimulus package is fairly weak, although its generous income and debt support help keep its score relatively strong.
60 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 2.0
Access to COVID-19-related press conferences has been restricted by Hungary's government, which pre-selects journalists' questions and has criminalized the spread of "fake news."
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Hungary is very strong in this category, consistent across all subcategories, especially its very low positivity rate, but its mounting press limitations raise concerns about the accuracy of numbers and how transparent and accountable the government will be moving forward.
- Total deaths: 596
- Death rate per 100K: 61.7
- Total cases: 4,505
- Cases per 100K: 466
- Percent of positive tests: 0.6
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Emergency powers consolidate control: Prime Minister Orban has been granted wide-reaching emergency powers to respond to coronavirus, but this has led to cover-ups and press suppression by the government which has been hostile to journalists for several years already. Read More
- Lack of ventilators caused concern: Hungary's tax-payer funded healthcare system is widely available, and free for children, parents and the elderly, however before the pandemic hit it was already suffering from a shortage of ICU beds and ventilators. Read More
- Economic downturn affects young people the most: The Defense Ministry has reported that applications to join the military have doubled since January, as more and more young people seek a stable career in the face of what is predicted to be a devastating economic downturn. Read More
Index Score
Russia
Russia has a relatively weak score, with strong public health policy undone by weak financial support, limitations on press freedom, and spread of misinformation about the pandemic.
Russia has a relatively weak score, with strong public health policy undone by weak financial support, limitations on press freedom, and spread of misinformation about the pandemic.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Russia was generally strong in pre-pandemic preparedness but is not a wealthy country, and it scores around the average for hospital beds and healthcare quality and access to care.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 14.6%
- GDP/capita: $30,820
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 37.5
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 6.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 71.7
- Hospital beds/1,000: 59.1
Government Response
75.5 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3.0
- School Closings: 1.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.1/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3.0
- Tests: 1.9/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Russia has had strong public health policy, owing to restrictions on social gatherings, although it does limit who can get tested and has little emergency healthcare spending related to COVID-19.
51.1 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 3.4%
- Income Support: 0.0
- Debt Forebearance: 2.0
Russia's financial response was slightly above the median; its debt support was strong, but its stimulus was small, and it had very little income support.
16 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 2.0
- Press Freedom: 3.0
Russia scores low in this category, as it has propagated false information on COVID-19 and has greatly limited press freedom in response to the pandemic.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Russia has a relatively strong score in this category, with a low death rate that is counterbalanced by a very high case rate; limited communication of facts and restrictions on press freedom regarding COVID-19 raise concerns about the accuracy of the data.
- Total deaths: 13,963
- Death rate per 100K: 95.7
- Total cases: 839,981
- Cases per 100K: 5,756
- Percent of positive tests: 2.1
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- False news law limited press freedom: Press freedom in Russia has been severely curtailed by the passage of a law which makes spreading 'false information' about coronavirus punishable by up to five years in prison. The law is similar to those passed in Hungary and India. Read More
- Amendment allows Putin to stay in power: Russians voted in early July to pass a constitutional amendment that allows President Putin to serve a further two terms, keeping him in power until 2036, and consolidating his control of the country. Golos, an independent Russian election monitoring group, has condemned the vote, saying it received over 2000 complaints of violations of democracy. Read More
- Government likely consolidating power through travel restrictions: Putin has been accused of using the pandemic to consolidate his power and control over the country. In addition to the constitutional amendment, campaigners have condemned the implementation of a new 'digital pass' system which requires Russians to get permission to travel by vehicle or public transport due to the pandemic. Read More
Index Score
United States
The United States' policy has been relatively weak, given the federal government's limited use of facts and science, limited emergency healthcare spending, and limited debt relief.
The United States' policy has been relatively weak, given the federal government's limited use of facts and science, limited emergency healthcare spending, and limited debt relief.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Despite high wealth, the United States suffers from high debt, low numbers of hospital beds, and a fairly unequal society, driving its score down.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 106.9%
- GDP/capita: $67,427
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 41.4
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 6.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 81.3
- Hospital beds/1,000: 20.4
Government Response
43.3 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 1
- Testing Policy: 2
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $20.2/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 2
- Tests: 2.4/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1
The United States' public health policy is near the median, and it consistently scores in this range across all areas. However, it scores very low in testing and in emergency healthcare funds.
53.8 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 13.9%
- Income Support: 2
- Debt Forebearance: 1
The United States' financial response was just above the the median, with its score pulled down mainly by weak debt-relief policy.
40 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 5
- Press Freedom: 0
The United States government is relatively weak in this category, as it has engaged in misinformation as much as any country in the Index, though it has not limited press freedom in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
The United States' case rate, the highest in the Index, and likely impacted by its poor public health policy and its leaders' routine neglect of facts in public communications, results in a very weak score in this category.
- Total deaths: 153,314
- Death rate per 100K: 463.2
- Total cases: 4,562,037
- Cases per 100K: 13,783
- Percent of positive tests: 8.2
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- $2.2 trillion relief bill provided support: In March, the U.S. government passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill which included one-time payments of up to $1200 to any American earning below $99,000. Read More
- Record-breaking unemployment: Reaching a previously unsurpassed record of new unemployment claims per week in early July, jobless claims continue to threaten recovery. Read More
- Trump continues touting misinformation: President Trump has been repeatedly criticized at home and abroad for amplifying misinformation and conspiracy theories about the virus; he notably claimed that 99 percent of cases are 'harmless' during a speech on July 4th celebrating American independence. Read More
Index Score
Indonesia
Very weak public health policy and financial policy, exemplified by a delayed lockdown, limited testing, and lack of support for its large informal sector, are primarily responsible for Indonesia's poor policy score.
Very weak public health policy and financial policy, exemplified by a delayed lockdown, limited testing, and lack of support for its large informal sector, are primarily responsible for Indonesia's poor policy score.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Despite a low debt-to-GDP ratio, Indonesia's weak healthcare system, low number of hospital beds, and low GDP per capita put it in a very weak position to respond to the pandemic.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 30.1%
- GDP/capita: $14,841
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 39.0
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 21.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 49.2
- Hospital beds/1,000: 8.0
Government Response
19.1 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.1/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 0/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
Indonesia's low health score is largely due to it having a very limited testing rate, low emergency healthcare spending, a weak stay-at-home policy, and limited contact tracing.
0 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 4.4%
- Income Support: 0.0
- Debt Forebearance: 0.0
Indonesia's lack of income support, particularly in light of its large informal sector, which comprises nearly 60 percent of the workforce, coupled with its lack of debt forbearance, results in its very weak score.
88 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 1.0
- Press Freedom: 0.0
Indonesia has a moderate score in this category on press freedom, although its health minister has promoted misinformation related to coronavirus, including that it could be prayed away or cured by drinking an herbal remedy mixed by the president.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Indonesia's COVID-19 status is very strong, consistent across all subcategories, though its poor policy scores could change this rapidly.
- Total deaths: 5,131
- Death rate per 100K: 18.8
- Total cases: 108,376
- Cases per 100K: 396
- Percent of positive tests: 14.2
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Tourism freeze hit economy hard: An estimated 3 million Indonesians are thought to have lost their jobs during the pandemic. About $324 million from the government's $8 billion stimulus package has been allocated for low-income families, many of whom rely on tourism or informal work for their incomes. Read More
- Misinformation spread by government: The government, which initially supported conspiracies that warm weather would kill the virus, or that it could be prayed away, has complained that fear of a perceived stigma attached to testing positive is stopping people from seeking testing. Read More
- Delay in lockdown undermined public trust: Indonesia's lockdown was enforced several weeks after those of its neighbors, in part due to fear over its economic consequences. This delay has undermined the public's confidence in its leadership, which can be a major barrier to effective containment and prevention measures. Read More
Index Score
Turkey
Turkey has very weak policy; in addition to limited restrictions on movement, officials have provided little emergency spending, stimulus, or debt relief; have limited press freedom; and have conducted minimal testing.
Turkey has very weak policy; in addition to limited restrictions on movement, officials have provided little emergency spending, stimulus, or debt relief; have limited press freedom; and have conducted minimal testing.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Turkey has a universal healthcare system but few doctors available, limiting healthcare access; limited wealth and low numbers of hospital beds left it poorly prepared for the pandemic.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 30.2%
- GDP/capita: $29,327
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 41.9
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 9.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 76.2
- Hospital beds/1,000: 19.0
Government Response
35.6 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 0.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 2.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.0/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1.0
- Tests: 0.6/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1.0
Turkey has a relatively weak public health policy score, driven down by few restrictions on public gatherings, low testing levels, and no emergency healthcare spending.
30.8 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 3.8%
- Income Support: 2.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
Turkey's financial response was very limited, with a small stimulus package and very weak debt policy.
40 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 0.0
- Press Freedom: 3.0
Turkey's government is relatively weak in this category, because while it has not engaged in misinformation, it has limited press freedom as much as any country in the Index in response to COVID-19.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Turkey has a relatively strong performance in this category, with a low death rate and very low positivity score, though its press limitations raise concerns about the government's accountability for these numbers.
- Total deaths: 5,691
- Death rate per 100K: 67.5
- Total cases: 230,873
- Cases per 100K: 2,737
- Percent of positive tests: 1.8
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Doctor shortages due to blacklists impacting response: Turkey has a universal healthcare system, but a very low number of doctors per capita, which has limited its ability to treat coronavirus patients and proactively contain the virus. The low number of doctors is due in large part to a mass blacklisting of healthcare professionals and civil servants in 2016, which included the country's top coronavirus expert. Read More
- Relief package supporting 5 million low-income people: In March, the government launched an Economic Stability Shield relief package which is reported to have supported 5 million low income families. Read More
- Exports down substantially: Despite exporting over $573 million worth of PPE and masks in the first six months of the year, Turkey's overall exports have shrunk by nearly 20 percent, raising concerns over the health of the economy. Read More
Index Score
Mexico
Mexico has among the lowest overall scores, driven primarily by its extremely weak financial response and relatively weak public health policy, including very limited testing.
Mexico has among the lowest overall scores, driven primarily by its extremely weak financial response and relatively weak public health policy, including very limited testing.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Low numbers of hospital beds and poor access to quality healthcare resulted in Mexico being poorly prepared for COVID-19.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 35.4%
- GDP/capita: $21,363
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 45.4
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 11.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 62.6
- Hospital beds/1,000: 10.2
Government Response
24.6 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 2
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 3
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 1
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $56.9/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 1
- Tests: 0.1/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 1
Mexico's low policy score was driven by extremely limited testing and very few emergency healthcare funds.
9.8 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 1.2%
- Income Support: 0
- Debt Forebearance: 0
Mexico had a weak financial response score, with extremely limited stimulus, and poor scores on income and debt support.
68 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 1
- Press Freedom: 1
Mexico's government is relatively strong in this category, as it has mostly engaged in science and facts on COVID-19, and allowed a mostly free press.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Mexico has a very weak score in this category, mostly due to it having a very high positivity score, suggesting that it is only testing the sickest people and may be missing many positive cases.
- Total deaths: 46,688
- Death rate per 100K: 362.1
- Total cases: 424,637
- Cases per 100K: 3,294
- Percent of positive tests: 62
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Public salary cuts fund COVID-19 response: President Obrador chose not to raise public debt to mobilize emergency funding, instead raising $26 billion by cutting the salaries of top-level bureaucrats, and offering loans to 3 million businesses. Read More
- Conflict between central and state governments: The pandemic has exposed conflict between the federal and state governments, with 18 Mexican states imposing stricter measures than the federal government, including stay-at-home orders, mandatory face mask use, and fines for social gatherings. In early May, nine governors announced they would not follow the federal timetable for re-opening, and instead make their own assessment of the situation locally. Read More
- Fears over COVID-19 spread from USA: States on the border with the USA have recorded some of the highest infection rates in the country, leading to Mexico tightening border security to prevent the entry of American holidaymakers. Read More
Index Score
Iran
Iran has an extremly low policy score, due largely to very weak public health policy, driven by a severe lack of testing, and substantial misinformation and press limitations by the Iranian authorities.
Iran has an extremly low policy score, due largely to very weak public health policy, driven by a severe lack of testing, and substantial misinformation and press limitations by the Iranian authorities.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Iran was near the median in its pre-pandemic capacity, with minimal debt, and its relatively healthy population counterbalanced by a very low number of hospital beds and low GDP per capita.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 32.2%
- GDP/capita: $17,832
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 40.8
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 12.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 71.1
- Hospital beds/1,000: 10.2
Government Response
31.8 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 1
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 1
- School Closings: 3
- Public Event Cancellations: 2
- Testing Policy: 2
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $0.0/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 3
- Tests: 0.3/1,000 People
- Contact Tracing: 2
Iran has not mobilized any additional funds for emergency healthcare responses, which, coupled with its limited testing, and limited travel restrictions, explains its low public health policy score.
68.9 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 13%
- Income Support: 1
- Debt Forebearance: 2
Iran's fiscal stimulus is relatively small, but it has offered strong debt support for workers to the extent that it is able, given the struggling economy.
0 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 5
- Press Freedom: 2
Press suppression and misinformation have been rife, with authorities suppressing information about the virus's spread, ignoring the benefits of social distancing and PPE, and claiming that the coronavirus is a weapon made by the U.S. to bring down Iran.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
Iran's in-country COVID-19 status is relatively strong, with a slightly high case rate countered by a lower death rate and a fairly low positivity rate. However, its limited use of facts and press limitations might put some of these numbers in question.
- Total deaths: 16,766
- Death rate per 100K: 199.6
- Total cases: 304,204
- Cases per 100K: 3,622
- Percent of positive tests: 9.8
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- Restrictions enacted but not enforced: Flights between Iran and China continued to operate until late February, despite the authorities ordering flights to be suspended on January 31st. Lack of enforcement of this decision has been linked to the government's desire to retain diplomatic ties with China, one of its few friends. Read More
- Millions lose income due to COVID-19: An estimated 7.3 million people are thought to be living in financial precarity due to the coronavirus. Despite this, Iran struggled to support its population due to the impacts of US sanctions, which may have directly impacted the decision to re-open the country in April. Read More
- Restrictions come too late: Iran's early enforcement of prevention measures was weak and delayed, but—facing a rise in cases in July—the government made face masks mandatory in public spaces, threatening that non-compliance would result in people losing access to state support services. Read More
Index Score
China
China has a very weak score, driven by their minimal financial response, and low scores on press freedom and fact-based communications with the public; China's failure to report testing data and questions over data reliability obscure understanding of its actual COVID-19 status.
China has a very weak score, driven by their minimal financial response, and low scores on press freedom and fact-based communications with the public; China's failure to report testing data and questions over data reliability obscure understanding of its actual COVID-19 status.
Pre-COVID-19 Conditions
Despite one of the best debt-to-GDP ratios, China's relative underinvestment in healthcare infrastructure-notably hospital beds-limited its capacity to rapidly respond immediately to the crisis.
- Debt/GDP ratio: 50.6%
- GDP/capita: $20,984
- Gini coefficient (out of 100): 38.5
- Infant mortality rate (out of 1,000 live births): 7.0
- Healthcare access score (out of 100): 74.2
- Hospital beds/1,000: 29.9
Government Response
52.4 Public health directives
Health Policy Data
- Stay at Home Order: 3.0
- Public Gathering Restrictions: 4.0
- School Closings: 3.0
- Public Event Cancellations: 2.0
- Testing Policy: 1.0
- Emergency Healthcare Investments: $10.9/Capita
- Travel Restrictions: 2.0
- Tests: NO DATA
- Contact Tracing: 2.0
Strict stay-at-home orders issued on February 1st mitigated a worse spread of the virus and helped drive China's relatively strong public health policy, though its limited emergency healthcare spending and testing policy push its score lower.
37.6 Financial response
Financial Data
- Financial Stimulus as Share of GDP: 4.1%
- Income Support: 1.0
- Debt Forebearance: 1.0
China's stimulus package was limited and provided minimal debt relief or income support.
4 Fact-based communication
Political Data
- Reliance on Science / Fact Based Information: 3.0
- Press Freedom: 3.0
China's government has promoted factually incorrect information about COVID-19 and has limited press reporting on the pandemic.
In-Country COVID-19 Status
China's early, restrictive lockdown likely contributed to it having among the lowest death and case rates in the Index, based on CCP reporting. However, China has not reported any official data on testing, and given its limited use of facts and press limitations, it is unclear how reliable these numbers are.
- Total deaths: 4,661
- Death rate per 100K: 3.2
- Total cases: 87,655
- Cases per 100K: 61
- Percent of positive tests: NO DATA
Data as of August 1
Chart is scaled to maximum for each country.
Differentiating Factors
- COVID-19 could worsen inequality: The pandemic is likely to exacerbate inequality in China, which spends just 3 percent of its annual GDP on social welfare programs like unemployment insurance and affordable housing. By comparison, most developed countries spend 12 percent of GDP. Read More
- Limited transparency over data: China has a history of opaque governance that prioritizes stability over transparency, resulting in mutual distrust between the public and authorities, and raising questions about the accuracy of its published COVID-19 data. Read More
- Out-of-pocket expenses hitting the vulnerable: China's healthcare is largely private, with out-of-pocket expenses three times as high as the U.S. average, hindering widespread access to medical care. Read More
Acknowledgements
FPA would like to acknowledge those working on the front lines of the pandemic and to thank the public health and policy experts who contributed to this study. We would also like to thank all of those working to systematically track and report COVID-19-related data, including the University of Oxford, the Johns Hopkins University, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a range of international institutions, such as the IMF, the World Bank, and the United Nations. FPA’s COVID-19 Global Response Index will continue to be updated with the help of these and other globally available databases.
Be the source of actionable insight.
Select one of the subscription options below to read the full Index.
Unlock even more global intelligence with a subscription to FP Insider.
Already an FP Insider? Log In
Looking for group access? Contact us directly